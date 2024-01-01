10 Cape Verdean escudos to Bulgarian levs

Convert CVE to BGN at the real exchange rate

10 cve
0.18 bgn

1.00000 CVE = 0.01766 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cape Verdean escudos

CVE to USD

CVE to EUR

CVE to GBP

CVE to INR

CVE to JPY

CVE to RUB

CVE to AUD

CVE to ZAR

Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Bulgarian Lev
1 CVE0.01766 BGN
5 CVE0.08829 BGN
10 CVE0.17658 BGN
20 CVE0.35316 BGN
50 CVE0.88289 BGN
100 CVE1.76578 BGN
250 CVE4.41445 BGN
500 CVE8.82890 BGN
1000 CVE17.65780 BGN
2000 CVE35.31560 BGN
5000 CVE88.28900 BGN
10000 CVE176.57800 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 BGN56.63230 CVE
5 BGN283.16150 CVE
10 BGN566.32300 CVE
20 BGN1132.64600 CVE
50 BGN2831.61500 CVE
100 BGN5663.23000 CVE
250 BGN14158.07500 CVE
500 BGN28316.15000 CVE
1000 BGN56632.30000 CVE
2000 BGN113264.60000 CVE
5000 BGN283161.50000 CVE
10000 BGN566323.00000 CVE