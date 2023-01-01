1 Cape Verdean escudo to Australian dollars

Convert CVE to AUD at the real exchange rate

1 cve
0.01 aud

1.00000 CVE = 0.01462 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:33
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869541.108192.18461.465631.620380.93354518.7951
1 GBP1.1500311.27435106.0151.685521.863491.0736121.615
1 USD0.902450.784714183.19161.322651.462310.8424516.9616
1 INR0.01084780.009432610.012020510.01589880.01757760.01012660.203886

How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cape Verdean escudo

CVE to USD

CVE to EUR

CVE to GBP

CVE to INR

CVE to JPY

CVE to RUB

CVE to AUD

CVE to ZAR

Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Australian Dollar
1 CVE0.01462 AUD
5 CVE0.07310 AUD
10 CVE0.14619 AUD
20 CVE0.29239 AUD
50 CVE0.73097 AUD
100 CVE1.46194 AUD
250 CVE3.65485 AUD
500 CVE7.30970 AUD
1000 CVE14.61940 AUD
2000 CVE29.23880 AUD
5000 CVE73.09700 AUD
10000 CVE146.19400 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 AUD68.40210 CVE
5 AUD342.01050 CVE
10 AUD684.02100 CVE
20 AUD1368.04200 CVE
50 AUD3420.10500 CVE
100 AUD6840.21000 CVE
250 AUD17100.52500 CVE
500 AUD34201.05000 CVE
1000 AUD68402.10000 CVE
2000 AUD136804.20000 CVE
5000 AUD342010.50000 CVE
10000 AUD684021.00000 CVE