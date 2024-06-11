Convert AUD to CVE at the real exchange rate

5 Australian dollars to Cape Verdean escudos

5 aud
340.15 cve

A$1.000 AUD = Esc68.03 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:11
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.78683.6410.9311.631157.3351.3771.354
1 GBP1.2721106.4211.1852.075200.1851.7521.723
1 INR0.0120.00910.0110.0191.8810.0160.016
1 EUR1.0740.84489.80111.751168.9251.4781.454

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 AUD68,03000 CVE
5 AUD340,15000 CVE
10 AUD680,30000 CVE
20 AUD1.360,60000 CVE
50 AUD3.401,50000 CVE
100 AUD6.803,00000 CVE
250 AUD17.007,50000 CVE
500 AUD34.015,00000 CVE
1000 AUD68.030,00000 CVE
2000 AUD136.060,00000 CVE
5000 AUD340.150,00000 CVE
10000 AUD680.300,00000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Australian Dollar
1 CVE0,01470 AUD
5 CVE0,07350 AUD
10 CVE0,14699 AUD
20 CVE0,29399 AUD
50 CVE0,73497 AUD
100 CVE1,46994 AUD
250 CVE3,67485 AUD
500 CVE7,34970 AUD
1000 CVE14,69940 AUD
2000 CVE29,39880 AUD
5000 CVE73,49700 AUD
10000 CVE146,99400 AUD