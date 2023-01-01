1 Costa Rican colón to Samoan talas

Convert CRC to WST at the real exchange rate

1 crc
0.01 wst

1.00000 CRC = 0.00517 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:18
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8695051.1080592.18361.465561.620670.9335218.8032
1 GBP1.1500811.2744106.0231.685591.863981.0736221.6261
1 USD0.902450.784683183.19441.322651.462630.8424516.9696
1 INR0.01084790.009431920.0120210.01589830.01758090.01012630.203975

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Costa Rican colón

CRC to USD

CRC to EUR

CRC to GBP

CRC to INR

CRC to JPY

CRC to RUB

CRC to AUD

CRC to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Samoan Tala
1 CRC0.00517 WST
5 CRC0.02586 WST
10 CRC0.05171 WST
20 CRC0.10342 WST
50 CRC0.25856 WST
100 CRC0.51712 WST
250 CRC1.29280 WST
500 CRC2.58560 WST
1000 CRC5.17119 WST
2000 CRC10.34238 WST
5000 CRC25.85595 WST
10000 CRC51.71190 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Costa Rican Colón
1 WST193.37900 CRC
5 WST966.89500 CRC
10 WST1933.79000 CRC
20 WST3867.58000 CRC
50 WST9668.95000 CRC
100 WST19337.90000 CRC
250 WST48344.75000 CRC
500 WST96689.50000 CRC
1000 WST193379.00000 CRC
2000 WST386758.00000 CRC
5000 WST966895.00000 CRC
10000 WST1933790.00000 CRC