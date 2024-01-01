Convert CHF to SHP at the real exchange rate

5,000 Swiss francs to Saint Helena pounds

5,000 chf
4,372.21 shp

SFr.1.000 CHF = £0.8744 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:52
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCADAUDJPYNZD
1 USD10.9310.78583.6271.3761.514157.1251.628
1 EUR1.07410.84389.8321.4781.626168.781.749
1 GBP1.2741.1861106.5451.7531.928200.1852.074
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.0160.0181.8790.019

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss francs

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Saint Helena Pound
1 CHF0,87444 SHP
5 CHF4,37221 SHP
10 CHF8,74441 SHP
20 CHF17,48882 SHP
50 CHF43,72205 SHP
100 CHF87,44410 SHP
250 CHF218,61025 SHP
500 CHF437,22050 SHP
1000 CHF874,44100 SHP
2000 CHF1.748,88200 SHP
5000 CHF4.372,20500 SHP
10000 CHF8.744,41000 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Swiss Franc
1 SHP1,14359 CHF
5 SHP5,71795 CHF
10 SHP11,43590 CHF
20 SHP22,87180 CHF
50 SHP57,17950 CHF
100 SHP114,35900 CHF
250 SHP285,89750 CHF
500 SHP571,79500 CHF
1000 SHP1.143,59000 CHF
2000 SHP2.287,18000 CHF
5000 SHP5.717,95000 CHF
10000 SHP11.435,90000 CHF