Swiss franc to Ethiopian birrs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swiss franc to Ethiopian birrs is currently 63,891 today, reflecting a -0.140% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swiss franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.858% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swiss franc to Ethiopian birrs has fluctuated between a high of 64,553 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 63,806 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.659% decrease in value.