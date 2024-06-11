Swiss franc to Japanese yen exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swiss franc to Japanese yen is currently 175,060 today, reflecting a -0.024% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swiss franc has remained relatively stable, with a 0.641% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swiss franc to Japanese yen has fluctuated between a high of 175,442 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 173,933 on 04-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-06-2024, with a 0.195% increase in value.