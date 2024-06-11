Swiss franc to New Zealand dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swiss franc to New Zealand dollars is currently 1,814 today, reflecting a -0.328% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swiss franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.256% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swiss franc to New Zealand dollars has fluctuated between a high of 1,828 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 1,807 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.264% increase in value.