Ethiopian birr to Swiss francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ethiopian birr to Swiss francs is currently 0,016 today, reflecting a -0.113% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ethiopian birr has remained relatively stable, with a 0.036% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ethiopian birr to Swiss francs has fluctuated between a high of 0,016 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 0,015 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.663% increase in value.