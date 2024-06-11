Swiss franc to Euros exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swiss franc to Euros is currently 1.037 today, reflecting a 0.092% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swiss franc has remained relatively stable, with a 0.412% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swiss franc to Euros has fluctuated between a high of 1.039 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 1.029 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-06-2024, with a 0.205% increase in value.