Convert CAD to HUF at the real exchange rate

2,000 Canadian dollars to Hungarian forints

2,000 cad
5,33,806 huf

C$1.000 CAD = Ft266.9 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:00
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURGBPPKRAUDCNYPHP
1 USD183.5790.9320.785278.61.5147.25458.744
1 INR0.01210.0110.0093.3330.0180.0870.703
1 EUR1.07389.70110.842299.0071.6257.78663.047
1 GBP1.274106.5181.1871355.0621.939.24574.866

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Canadian dollars

CAD to USD

CAD to INR

CAD to EUR

CAD to GBP

CAD to PKR

CAD to AUD

CAD to CNY

CAD to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Hungarian Forint
1 CAD266,90300 HUF
5 CAD1.334,51500 HUF
10 CAD2.669,03000 HUF
20 CAD5.338,06000 HUF
50 CAD13.345,15000 HUF
100 CAD26.690,30000 HUF
250 CAD66.725,75000 HUF
500 CAD133.451,50000 HUF
1000 CAD266.903,00000 HUF
2000 CAD533.806,00000 HUF
5000 CAD1.334.515,00000 HUF
10000 CAD2.669.030,00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Canadian Dollar
2000 HUF7,49338 CAD
5000 HUF18,73345 CAD
10000 HUF37,46690 CAD
15000 HUF56,20035 CAD
20000 HUF74,93380 CAD
30000 HUF112,40070 CAD
40000 HUF149,86760 CAD
50000 HUF187,33450 CAD
60000 HUF224,80140 CAD
100000 HUF374,66900 CAD
150000 HUF562,00350 CAD
200000 HUF749,33800 CAD