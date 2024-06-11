Convert CAD to HUF at the real exchange rate

5000 Canadian dollars to Hungarian forints

5000 cad
1334675 huf

C$1.000 CAD = Ft266.9 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:01
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURGBPPKRAUDCNYPHP
1 USD183.57610.93180.784714278.61.514127.2542558.7549
1 INR0.011965110.0111490.009389213.333490.01811670.08679810.703011
1 EUR1.073289.693910.842155298.9941.624957.7852663.0558
1 GBP1.27435106.5051.187431355.0341.929529.2444574.8743

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Canadian dollars

CAD to USD

CAD to INR

CAD to EUR

CAD to GBP

CAD to PKR

CAD to AUD

CAD to CNY

CAD to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Hungarian Forint
1 CAD266.93500 HUF
5 CAD1334.67500 HUF
10 CAD2669.35000 HUF
20 CAD5338.70000 HUF
50 CAD13346.75000 HUF
100 CAD26693.50000 HUF
250 CAD66733.75000 HUF
500 CAD133467.50000 HUF
1000 CAD266935.00000 HUF
2000 CAD533870.00000 HUF
5000 CAD1334675.00000 HUF
10000 CAD2669350.00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Canadian Dollar
2000 HUF7.49248 CAD
5000 HUF18.73120 CAD
10000 HUF37.46240 CAD
15000 HUF56.19360 CAD
20000 HUF74.92480 CAD
30000 HUF112.38720 CAD
40000 HUF149.84960 CAD
50000 HUF187.31200 CAD
60000 HUF224.77440 CAD
100000 HUF374.62400 CAD
150000 HUF561.93600 CAD
200000 HUF749.24800 CAD