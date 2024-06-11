Canadian dollar to Hungarian forints exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Canadian dollar to Hungarian forints is currently 266,903 today, reflecting a 0.143% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Canadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.096% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Canadian dollar to Hungarian forints has fluctuated between a high of 267,122 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 260,964 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.407% increase in value.