Convert CAD to HUF at the real exchange rate
1 Canadian dollar to Hungarian forints
Loading
Compare prices for sending money abroad
Leading competitors have a dirty little secret. They add hidden markups to their exchange rates - charging you more without your knowledge. And if they have a fee, they charge you twice.
Wise never hides fees in the exchange rate. We give you the real rate. Compare our rate and fee with our competitors and see the difference for yourself.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Canadian dollars to Hungarian forints
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Canadian dollar
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Hungarian Forint
|1 CAD
|266,90300 HUF
|5 CAD
|1.334,51500 HUF
|10 CAD
|2.669,03000 HUF
|20 CAD
|5.338,06000 HUF
|50 CAD
|13.345,15000 HUF
|100 CAD
|26.690,30000 HUF
|250 CAD
|66.725,75000 HUF
|500 CAD
|133.451,50000 HUF
|1000 CAD
|266.903,00000 HUF
|2000 CAD
|533.806,00000 HUF
|5000 CAD
|1.334.515,00000 HUF
|10000 CAD
|2.669.030,00000 HUF
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Canadian Dollar
|2000 HUF
|7,49338 CAD
|5000 HUF
|18,73345 CAD
|10000 HUF
|37,46690 CAD
|15000 HUF
|56,20035 CAD
|20000 HUF
|74,93380 CAD
|30000 HUF
|112,40070 CAD
|40000 HUF
|149,86760 CAD
|50000 HUF
|187,33450 CAD
|60000 HUF
|224,80140 CAD
|100000 HUF
|374,66900 CAD
|150000 HUF
|562,00350 CAD
|200000 HUF
|749,33800 CAD