1 Australian dollar to New Zealand dollars

1 aud
1.08 nzd

A$1.000 AUD = $1.076 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:48
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / New Zealand Dollar
1 AUD1,07568 NZD
5 AUD5,37840 NZD
10 AUD10,75680 NZD
20 AUD21,51360 NZD
50 AUD53,78400 NZD
100 AUD107,56800 NZD
250 AUD268,92000 NZD
500 AUD537,84000 NZD
1000 AUD1.075,68000 NZD
2000 AUD2.151,36000 NZD
5000 AUD5.378,40000 NZD
10000 AUD10.756,80000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Australian Dollar
1 NZD0,92964 AUD
5 NZD4,64822 AUD
10 NZD9,29643 AUD
20 NZD18,59286 AUD
50 NZD46,48215 AUD
100 NZD92,96430 AUD
250 NZD232,41075 AUD
500 NZD464,82150 AUD
1000 NZD929,64300 AUD
2000 NZD1.859,28600 AUD
5000 NZD4.648,21500 AUD
10000 NZD9.296,43000 AUD