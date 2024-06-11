Convert AUD to NZD at the real exchange rate

20 Australian dollars to New Zealand dollars

20 aud
21.52 nzd

A$1.000 AUD = $1.076 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:47
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Australian Dollar / New Zealand Dollar
1 AUD1,07576 NZD
5 AUD5,37880 NZD
10 AUD10,75760 NZD
20 AUD21,51520 NZD
50 AUD53,78800 NZD
100 AUD107,57600 NZD
250 AUD268,94000 NZD
500 AUD537,88000 NZD
1000 AUD1.075,76000 NZD
2000 AUD2.151,52000 NZD
5000 AUD5.378,80000 NZD
10000 AUD10.757,60000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Australian Dollar
1 NZD0,92957 AUD
5 NZD4,64786 AUD
10 NZD9,29572 AUD
20 NZD18,59144 AUD
50 NZD46,47860 AUD
100 NZD92,95720 AUD
250 NZD232,39300 AUD
500 NZD464,78600 AUD
1000 NZD929,57200 AUD
2000 NZD1.859,14400 AUD
5000 NZD4.647,86000 AUD
10000 NZD9.295,72000 AUD