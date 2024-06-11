Convert AUD to HUF at the real exchange rate
5,000 Australian dollars to Hungarian forints
Leading competitors have a dirty little secret. They add hidden markups to their exchange rates - charging you more without your knowledge. And if they have a fee, they charge you twice.
Wise never hides fees in the exchange rate. We give you the real rate. Compare our rate and fee with our competitors and see the difference for yourself.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Australian dollars to Hungarian forints
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Hungarian Forint
|1 AUD
|243,10900 HUF
|5 AUD
|1.215,54500 HUF
|10 AUD
|2.431,09000 HUF
|20 AUD
|4.862,18000 HUF
|50 AUD
|12.155,45000 HUF
|100 AUD
|24.310,90000 HUF
|250 AUD
|60.777,25000 HUF
|500 AUD
|121.554,50000 HUF
|1000 AUD
|243.109,00000 HUF
|2000 AUD
|486.218,00000 HUF
|5000 AUD
|1.215.545,00000 HUF
|10000 AUD
|2.431.090,00000 HUF
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Australian Dollar
|2000 HUF
|8,22674 AUD
|5000 HUF
|20,56685 AUD
|10000 HUF
|41,13370 AUD
|15000 HUF
|61,70055 AUD
|20000 HUF
|82,26740 AUD
|30000 HUF
|123,40110 AUD
|40000 HUF
|164,53480 AUD
|50000 HUF
|205,66850 AUD
|60000 HUF
|246,80220 AUD
|100000 HUF
|411,33700 AUD
|150000 HUF
|617,00550 AUD
|200000 HUF
|822,67400 AUD