Australian dollar to Hungarian forints exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Australian dollar to Hungarian forints is currently 243,087 today, reflecting a 0.537% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Australian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.282% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Australian dollar to Hungarian forints has fluctuated between a high of 243,087 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 237,561 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a 0.370% increase in value.