Convert ALL to WST at the real exchange rate

1 Albanian lek to Samoan talas

1 all
0.03 wst

Lek1.000 ALL = WS$0.02918 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:33
How to convert Albanian leks to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Samoan Tala
1 ALL0,02918 WST
5 ALL0,14588 WST
10 ALL0,29176 WST
20 ALL0,58353 WST
50 ALL1,45882 WST
100 ALL2,91763 WST
250 ALL7,29407 WST
500 ALL14,58815 WST
1000 ALL29,17630 WST
2000 ALL58,35260 WST
5000 ALL145,88150 WST
10000 ALL291,76300 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Albanian Lek
1 WST34,27440 ALL
5 WST171,37200 ALL
10 WST342,74400 ALL
20 WST685,48800 ALL
50 WST1.713,72000 ALL
100 WST3.427,44000 ALL
250 WST8.568,60000 ALL
500 WST17.137,20000 ALL
1000 WST34.274,40000 ALL
2000 WST68.548,80000 ALL
5000 WST171.372,00000 ALL
10000 WST342.744,00000 ALL