Convert ALL to HUF at the real exchange rate

500 Albanian leks to Hungarian forints

500 all
1968 huf

Lek1.000 ALL = Ft3.935 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:18
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADPHPMKDAUDINR
1 USD10.93060.7843441.3745558.681157.35721.5104683.5607
1 EUR1.074610.842841.4770963.058761.6361.6231489.7943
1 GBP1.274951.1864611.7524874.815573.12761.92576106.536
1 CAD0.7275110.6770060.570619142.691141.7281.0988860.7913

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Albanian leks to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Albanian leks

ALL to USD

ALL to EUR

ALL to GBP

ALL to CAD

ALL to PHP

ALL to MKD

ALL to AUD

ALL to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Hungarian Forint
1 ALL3.93524 HUF
5 ALL19.67620 HUF
10 ALL39.35240 HUF
20 ALL78.70480 HUF
50 ALL196.76200 HUF
100 ALL393.52400 HUF
250 ALL983.81000 HUF
500 ALL1967.62000 HUF
1000 ALL3935.24000 HUF
2000 ALL7870.48000 HUF
5000 ALL19676.20000 HUF
10000 ALL39352.40000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Albanian Lek
2000 HUF508.22800 ALL
5000 HUF1270.57000 ALL
10000 HUF2541.14000 ALL
15000 HUF3811.71000 ALL
20000 HUF5082.28000 ALL
30000 HUF7623.42000 ALL
40000 HUF10164.56000 ALL
50000 HUF12705.70000 ALL
60000 HUF15246.84000 ALL
100000 HUF25411.40000 ALL
150000 HUF38117.10000 ALL
200000 HUF50822.80000 ALL