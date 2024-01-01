Convert ALL to HUF at the real exchange rate

50 Albanian leks to Hungarian forints

50 all
197 huf

Lek1.000 ALL = Ft3.937 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:17
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADPHPMKDAUDINR
1 USD10.9310.7841.37558.67957.3571.5183.563
1 EUR1.07510.8431.47763.05761.6361.62389.797
1 GBP1.2751.18711.75374.81673.131.926106.543
1 CAD0.7280.6770.571142.6941.7281.09960.793

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Albanian leks to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Albanian leks

ALL to USD

ALL to EUR

ALL to GBP

ALL to CAD

ALL to PHP

ALL to MKD

ALL to AUD

ALL to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Hungarian Forint
1 ALL3,93744 HUF
5 ALL19,68720 HUF
10 ALL39,37440 HUF
20 ALL78,74880 HUF
50 ALL196,87200 HUF
100 ALL393,74400 HUF
250 ALL984,36000 HUF
500 ALL1.968,72000 HUF
1000 ALL3.937,44000 HUF
2000 ALL7.874,88000 HUF
5000 ALL19.687,20000 HUF
10000 ALL39.374,40000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Albanian Lek
2000 HUF507,94400 ALL
5000 HUF1.269,86000 ALL
10000 HUF2.539,72000 ALL
15000 HUF3.809,58000 ALL
20000 HUF5.079,44000 ALL
30000 HUF7.619,16000 ALL
40000 HUF10.158,88000 ALL
50000 HUF12.698,60000 ALL
60000 HUF15.238,32000 ALL
100000 HUF25.397,20000 ALL
150000 HUF38.095,80000 ALL
200000 HUF50.794,40000 ALL