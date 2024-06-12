Albanian lek to Hungarian forints exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Albanian lek to Hungarian forints is currently 3.937 today, reflecting a 0.393% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Albanian lek has remained relatively stable, with a 0.642% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Albanian lek to Hungarian forints has fluctuated between a high of 3.941 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 3.874 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-06-2024, with a 0.372% increase in value.