250 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert AED to LKR at the real exchange rate

250 aed
20625.90 lkr

د.إ1.000 AED = Sr82.50 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:51
Top currencies

 USDINRPKREURGBPPHPCADMXN
1 USD183.5599278.60.9310.78471458.69441.3749518.5799
1 INR0.011967513.334140.01114190.009391030.7024230.01645470.222354
1 PKR0.003589370.29992810.003341750.002816630.2106760.004935210.0666902
1 EUR1.074189.7517299.24410.8428563.04371.4768319.9567

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 AED82.50360 LKR
5 AED412.51800 LKR
10 AED825.03600 LKR
20 AED1650.07200 LKR
50 AED4125.18000 LKR
100 AED8250.36000 LKR
250 AED20625.90000 LKR
500 AED41251.80000 LKR
1000 AED82503.60000 LKR
2000 AED165007.20000 LKR
5000 AED412518.00000 LKR
10000 AED825036.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 LKR0.01212 AED
5 LKR0.06060 AED
10 LKR0.12121 AED
20 LKR0.24241 AED
50 LKR0.60603 AED
100 LKR1.21207 AED
250 LKR3.03017 AED
500 LKR6.06035 AED
1000 LKR12.12070 AED
2000 LKR24.24140 AED
5000 LKR60.60350 AED
10000 LKR121.20700 AED