100 Sri Lankan rupees to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert LKR to AED at the real exchange rate

100 lkr
1.13 aed

1.00000 LKR = 0.01134 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 LKR0.01134 AED
5 LKR0.05672 AED
10 LKR0.11345 AED
20 LKR0.22689 AED
50 LKR0.56723 AED
100 LKR1.13446 AED
250 LKR2.83615 AED
500 LKR5.67230 AED
1000 LKR11.34460 AED
2000 LKR22.68920 AED
5000 LKR56.72300 AED
10000 LKR113.44600 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 AED88.14780 LKR
5 AED440.73900 LKR
10 AED881.47800 LKR
20 AED1762.95600 LKR
50 AED4407.39000 LKR
100 AED8814.78000 LKR
250 AED22036.95000 LKR
500 AED44073.90000 LKR
1000 AED88147.80000 LKR
2000 AED176295.60000 LKR
5000 AED440739.00000 LKR
10000 AED881478.00000 LKR