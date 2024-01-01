20 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert AED to LKR at the real exchange rate

20 aed
1,650.89 lkr

د.إ1.000 AED = Sr82.54 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:50
How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 AED82,54450 LKR
5 AED412,72250 LKR
10 AED825,44500 LKR
20 AED1.650,89000 LKR
50 AED4.127,22500 LKR
100 AED8.254,45000 LKR
250 AED20.636,12500 LKR
500 AED41.272,25000 LKR
1000 AED82.544,50000 LKR
2000 AED165.089,00000 LKR
5000 AED412.722,50000 LKR
10000 AED825.445,00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 LKR0,01211 AED
5 LKR0,06057 AED
10 LKR0,12115 AED
20 LKR0,24229 AED
50 LKR0,60574 AED
100 LKR1,21147 AED
250 LKR3,02868 AED
500 LKR6,05735 AED
1000 LKR12,11470 AED
2000 LKR24,22940 AED
5000 LKR60,57350 AED
10000 LKR121,14700 AED