United Arab Emirates dirham to Sri Lankan rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for United Arab Emirates dirham to Sri Lankan rupees is currently 82,545 today, reflecting a 0.146% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of United Arab Emirates dirham has remained relatively stable, with a 0.506% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of United Arab Emirates dirham to Sri Lankan rupees has fluctuated between a high of 82,551 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 82,129 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.121% increase in value.