פאנגה טונגי to Netherlands Antillean guilders Historical Exchange Rates

Welcome to the פאנגה טונגי to Netherlands Antillean guilders history summary. This is the פאנגה טונגי (TOP) to Netherlands Antillean guilders (ANG) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of TOP and ANG historical data from 19-09-2019 to 19-09-2024.

T$1.000 TOP = ƒ0.7659 ANG

Mid-market exchange rate at 19 Sept 2024

פאנגה טונגי to Netherlands Antillean guilders exchange rate history

The exchange rate for פאנגה טונגי to Netherlands Antillean guilders is currently 0.766 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of פאנגה טונגי has remained relatively stable, with a -0.152% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of פאנגה טונגי to Netherlands Antillean guilders has fluctuated between a high of 0.779 on 18-09-2024 and a low of 0.765 on 17-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-09-2024, with a -1.241% decrease in value.

Top currencies on September 19, 2024

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8411.10892.7811.5111.6430.94221.372
1 GBP1.18911.317110.2821.7961.9531.1225.403
1 USD0.9020.759183.7181.3631.4820.8519.284
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.23

הזהרו מפני שערי חליפין יקרים. הגופים הפיננסים השונים - כולל בנקים - נוטים לגלגל עלויות נוספות על לקוחותיהם על ידי הצגת שער חליפין מופקע. הטכנולוגיה החכמה שפיתחה Wise מאפשרת לנו להציע לכם תמיד שער חליפין אטרקטיבי.

השוואת שערי חליפין

