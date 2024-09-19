פאנגה טונגי to Netherlands Antillean guilders exchange rate history

The exchange rate for פאנגה טונגי to Netherlands Antillean guilders is currently 0.766 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of פאנגה טונגי has remained relatively stable, with a -0.152% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of פאנגה טונגי to Netherlands Antillean guilders has fluctuated between a high of 0.779 on 18-09-2024 and a low of 0.765 on 17-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-09-2024, with a -1.241% decrease in value.