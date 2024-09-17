רינגיט מלזי to Swedish kronor exchange rate history

The exchange rate for רינגיט מלזי to Swedish kronor is currently 2.392 today, reflecting a 1.102% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of רינגיט מלזי has remained relatively stable, with a 0.107% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of רינגיט מלזי to Swedish kronor has fluctuated between a high of 2.404 on 11-09-2024 and a low of 2.365 on 16-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-09-2024, with a 0.386% increase in value.