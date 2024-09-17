רינגיט מלזי to Swedish kronor Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the רינגיט מלזי to Swedish kronor history summary. This is the רינגיט מלזי (MYR) to Swedish kronor (SEK) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of MYR and SEK historical data from 17-09-2019 to 17-09-2024.
תרשים המרת MYR ל-SEK
1 MYR = 2.39192 SEK
0
מצפה לשער מטבע טוב יותר?
הגדר/י התראות ותקבל/י הודעה כששער המטבע ישתנה לטובה. הסיכומים היומיים שלנו מאפשרים לא להחמיץ את עדכוני שער המטבע.
רינגיט מלזי to Swedish kronor exchange rate history
The exchange rate for רינגיט מלזי to Swedish kronor is currently 2.392 today, reflecting a 1.102% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of רינגיט מלזי has remained relatively stable, with a 0.107% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of רינגיט מלזי to Swedish kronor has fluctuated between a high of 2.404 on 11-09-2024 and a low of 2.365 on 16-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-09-2024, with a 0.386% increase in value.
הזהרו מפני שערי חליפין יקרים. הגופים הפיננסים השונים - כולל בנקים - נוטים לגלגל עלויות נוספות על לקוחותיהם על ידי הצגת שער חליפין מופקע. הטכנולוגיה החכמה שפיתחה Wise מאפשרת לנו להציע לכם תמיד שער חליפין אטרקטיבי.
כיצד להמיר רינגיט מלזי לקרונה שוודית
- 1
הזנת הסכום
יש להקליד בתיבה את סכום הכסף שברצונך להמיר.
- 2
בחירת מטבע
לבחור ב-MYR מתוך התפריט הנפתח הראשון כמטבע שאותו ברצונך להמיר וב-SEK בתפריט הנפתח השני כמטבע שאליו ברצונך להמיר.
- 3
זה הכל!
מחשבון ההמרה שלנו יציג את השער הנוכחי להמרת MYR לSEK וכיצד הוא השתנה במהלך היום, השבוע או החודש האחרונים.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.