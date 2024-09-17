רינגיט מלזי to Isle of Man pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for רינגיט מלזי to Isle of Man pounds is currently 0.178 today, reflecting a 1.448% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of רינגיט מלזי has remained relatively stable, with a 1.361% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of רינגיט מלזי to Isle of Man pounds has fluctuated between a high of 0.178 on 17-09-2024 and a low of 0.176 on 13-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-09-2024, with a 0.377% increase in value.