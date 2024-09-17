רינגיט מלזי to Isle of Man pounds Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the רינגיט מלזי to Isle of Man pounds history summary. This is the רינגיט מלזי (MYR) to Isle of Man pounds (IMP) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of MYR and IMP historical data from 17-09-2019 to 17-09-2024.
תרשים המרת MYR ל-IMP
1 MYR = 0.17845 IMP
רינגיט מלזי to Isle of Man pounds exchange rate history
The exchange rate for רינגיט מלזי to Isle of Man pounds is currently 0.178 today, reflecting a 1.448% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of רינגיט מלזי has remained relatively stable, with a 1.361% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of רינגיט מלזי to Isle of Man pounds has fluctuated between a high of 0.178 on 17-09-2024 and a low of 0.176 on 13-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-09-2024, with a 0.377% increase in value.
הזהרו מפני שערי חליפין יקרים. הגופים הפיננסים השונים - כולל בנקים - נוטים לגלגל עלויות נוספות על לקוחותיהם על ידי הצגת שער חליפין מופקע. הטכנולוגיה החכמה שפיתחה Wise מאפשרת לנו להציע לכם תמיד שער חליפין אטרקטיבי.
כיצד להמיר רינגיט מלזי למאנקס פאונד
- 1
הזנת הסכום
יש להקליד בתיבה את סכום הכסף שברצונך להמיר.
- 2
בחירת מטבע
לבחור ב-MYR מתוך התפריט הנפתח הראשון כמטבע שאותו ברצונך להמיר וב-IMP בתפריט הנפתח השני כמטבע שאליו ברצונך להמיר.
- 3
זה הכל!
מחשבון ההמרה שלנו יציג את השער הנוכחי להמרת MYR לIMP וכיצד הוא השתנה במהלך היום, השבוע או החודש האחרונים.
