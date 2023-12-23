רופי הודי to Swedish kronor Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the רופי הודי to Swedish kronor history summary. This is the רופי הודי (INR) to Swedish kronor (SEK) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of INR and SEK historical data from 23-12-2018 to 23-12-2023.
הזהרו מפני שערי חליפין יקרים.הגופים הפיננסים השונים - כולל בנקים - נוטים לגלגל עלויות נוספות על לקוחותיהם על ידי הצגת שער חליפין מופקע. הטכנולוגיה החכמה שפיתחה Wise מאפשרת לנו להציע לכם תמיד שער חליפין אטרקטיבי.
כיצד להמיר רופי הודי לקרונה שוודית
- 1
הזנת הסכום
יש להקליד בתיבה את סכום הכסף שברצונך להמיר.
- 2
בחירת מטבע
לבחור ב-INR מתוך התפריט הנפתח הראשון כמטבע שאותו ברצונך להמיר וב-SEK בתפריט הנפתח השני כמטבע שאליו ברצונך להמיר.
- 3
זה הכל!
מחשבון ההמרה שלנו יציג את השער הנוכחי להמרת INR לSEK וכיצד הוא השתנה במהלך היום, השבוע או החודש האחרונים.
