שקל חדש to South African rand exchange rate history

The exchange rate for שקל חדש to South African rand is currently 4.706 today, reflecting a -0.526% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of שקל חדש has remained relatively stable, with a -0.838% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of שקל חדש to South African rand has fluctuated between a high of 4.803 on 12-09-2024 and a low of 4.702 on 16-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 15-09-2024, with a -1.164% decrease in value.