פרנק שווייצרי to Isle of Man pounds Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the פרנק שווייצרי to Isle of Man pounds history summary. This is the פרנק שווייצרי (CHF) to Isle of Man pounds (IMP) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of CHF and IMP historical data from 23-12-2018 to 23-12-2023.
הזהרו מפני שערי חליפין יקרים.הגופים הפיננסים השונים - כולל בנקים - נוטים לגלגל עלויות נוספות על לקוחותיהם על ידי הצגת שער חליפין מופקע. הטכנולוגיה החכמה שפיתחה Wise מאפשרת לנו להציע לכם תמיד שער חליפין אטרקטיבי.
כיצד להמיר פרנק שווייצרי למאנקס פאונד
- 1
הזנת הסכום
יש להקליד בתיבה את סכום הכסף שברצונך להמיר.
- 2
בחירת מטבע
לבחור ב-CHF מתוך התפריט הנפתח הראשון כמטבע שאותו ברצונך להמיר וב-IMP בתפריט הנפתח השני כמטבע שאליו ברצונך להמיר.
- 3
זה הכל!
מחשבון ההמרה שלנו יציג את השער הנוכחי להמרת CHF לIMP וכיצד הוא השתנה במהלך היום, השבוע או החודש האחרונים.
