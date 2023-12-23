קואנזה אנגולי to Swedish kronor Historical Exchange Rates

Welcome to the קואנזה אנגולי to Swedish kronor history summary. This is the קואנזה אנגולי (AOA) to Swedish kronor (SEK) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of AOA and SEK historical data from 23-12-2018 to 23-12-2023.

1000 aoa
11.94 sek

1.00000 AOA = 0.01194 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 23 Dec 2023
Top currencies on December 23, 2023

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86711.101391.65821.46121.619680.94284518.696
1 GBP1.1532711.2697105.6741.684641.867341.0873521.5548
1 USD0.9080.787588183.22731.32681.47070.85616.9763
1 INR0.01091010.009463090.012015310.01594190.01767080.01028510.203975

כיצד להמיר קואנזה אנגולי לקרונה שוודית

  • 1

    הזנת הסכום

    יש להקליד בתיבה את סכום הכסף שברצונך להמיר.

  • 2

    בחירת מטבע

    לבחור ב-AOA מתוך התפריט הנפתח הראשון כמטבע שאותו ברצונך להמיר וב-SEK בתפריט הנפתח השני כמטבע שאליו ברצונך להמיר.

  • 3

    זה הכל!

    מחשבון ההמרה שלנו יציג את השער הנוכחי להמרת AOA לSEK וכיצד הוא השתנה במהלך היום, השבוע או החודש האחרונים.

