Money for here, there and everywhere
One place to manage your money. Save when you send, receive and spend worldwide.
Get your money moving worldwide
Send to 70+ countries, fast. Free from hidden fees and exchange rate markups
The card that's always got the right currency
Trusted by businesses small and large
Go global with the international business account. Pay employees, get paid and manage your cash flow in multiple currencies. Join over 300,000 businesses thriving with Wise.
For people going places
“ Wise has changed the game in terms of simplicity, and certainly been a lifesaver for expat living. ”
“ I use Wise to pay a mortgage in a different country each month. Superb. That simple. ”
“ The best money travel buddy! Wise makes finances easier to deal with instantly. ”
“ Wise has been a lifesaver for me as a student in a foreign country. ”
Meet money without borders
Our dream is for people to live and work anywhere seamlessly. That means money without borders: moving it instantly, transparently, conveniently, and — eventually — for free.
Disappoint thieves
Every month, our customers trust us to move around £9 billion of their money. Here are some of the important ways we protect them.
Our dedicated fraud and security teams work to keep your money safe
We use 2-factor authentication to protect your account
We hold your money with established financial institutions
Wise works nearly everywhere
- British poundUK sort code, Account number, and IBAN
- EuroBank code (SWIFT/BIC) and IBAN
- US dollarRouting number and Account number
- Australian dollarBSB code and Account number
- New Zealand dollarAccount number
- Singapore dollarBank code, Bank name, and Account number
- Romanian leiBank code (SWIFT/BIC) and Account number
- Canadian dollarInstitution number, Transit number, and Account number
- Hungarian forintAccount number
- Turkish liraBank name and IBAN
- UAE dirham
- Australian dollar
- Bangladeshi taka
- Bulgarian lev
- Canadian dollar
- Swiss franc
- Chilean peso
- Chinese yuan
- Costa Rican colón
- Czech koruna
- Danish krone
- Egyptian pound
- Euro
- British pound
- Georgian lari
- Hong Kong dollar
- Hungarian forint
- Indonesian rupiah
- Israeli shekel
- Indian rupee
- Japanese yen
- Kenyan shilling
- South Korean won
- Sri Lankan rupee
- Moroccan dirham
- Mexican peso
- Malaysian ringgit
- Nigerian naira
- Norwegian krone
- Nepalese rupee
- New Zealand dollar
- Philippine peso
- Pakistani rupee
- Polish złoty
- Romanian lei
- Swedish krona
- Singapore dollar
- Thai baht
- Turkish lira
- Tanzanian shilling
- Ukrainian hryvnia
- Ugandan shilling
- US dollar
- Uruguayan peso
- Vietnamese dong
- West African franc
- South African rand