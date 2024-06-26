HERMES INTL stock information

HERMES INTL is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under RMS.PAR.

What is the current performance of RMS.PAR stock? As of 26-06-2024, the stock price stands at 2,201 EUR. The market has seen -8 EUR change in the price of a RMS.PAR share, representing -0.3622% change from the previous close of 2,209 EUR.



On 26-06-2024 RMS.PAR stock opened at 2,218 EUR, reached a high of 2,224 EUR, and a low of 2,174 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 2,201 EUR, while the closing price is 2,201 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 54662, indicating the level of market activity.



HERMES INTL during the last trading day has seen a high of 2,224 EUR and a low of 2,174 EUR.

What is the live share price of HERMES INTL? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of HERMES INTL, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of HERMES INTL is currently worth 2,201 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.