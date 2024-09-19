ORIOLE RESOURCES PLC stock information

ORIOLE RESOURCES PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under ORR.LON.

What is the current performance of ORR.LON stock? As of 19-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.0033 GBP. The market has seen -0.00013 GBP change in the price of a ORR.LON share, representing -3.7901% change from the previous close of 0.0034300000000000003 GBP.



On 19-09-2024 ORR.LON stock opened at 0.0033629999999999997 GBP, reached a high of 0.0034999999999999996 GBP, and a low of 0.003 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.0033 GBP, while the closing price is 0.0033 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 15956364, indicating the level of market activity.



ORIOLE RESOURCES PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.0034999999999999996 GBP and a low of 0.003 GBP.

What is the live share price of ORIOLE RESOURCES PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of ORIOLE RESOURCES PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of ORIOLE RESOURCES PLC is currently worth 0.0033 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

