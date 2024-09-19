OCEAN HARVEST TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC stock information

OCEAN HARVEST TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under OHT.LON.

What is the current performance of OHT.LON stock? As of 19-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.102 GBP. The market has seen -0.003 GBP change in the price of a OHT.LON share, representing -2.8571% change from the previous close of 0.105 GBP.



On 19-09-2024 OHT.LON stock opened at 0.102 GBP, reached a high of 0.102 GBP, and a low of 0.102 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.102 GBP, while the closing price is 0.102 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 12500, indicating the level of market activity.



OCEAN HARVEST TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.102 GBP and a low of 0.102 GBP.

What is the live share price of OCEAN HARVEST TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of OCEAN HARVEST TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of OCEAN HARVEST TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC is currently worth 0.102 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.