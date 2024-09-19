ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC stock information

ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under OGN.LON.

What is the current performance of OGN.LON stock? As of 19-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.0345 GBP. The market has seen 0.001 GBP change in the price of a OGN.LON share, representing 2.9851% change from the previous close of 0.0335 GBP.



On 19-09-2024 OGN.LON stock opened at 0.03405 GBP, reached a high of 0.0345 GBP, and a low of 0.03405 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.0345 GBP, while the closing price is 0.0345 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 1472, indicating the level of market activity.



ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.0345 GBP and a low of 0.03405 GBP.

What is the live share price of ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC is currently worth 0.0345 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

