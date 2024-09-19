NATIONAL WORLD PLC stock information

NATIONAL WORLD PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under NWOR.LON.

What is the current performance of NWOR.LON stock? As of 19-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.1575 GBP. The market has seen 0.0025 GBP change in the price of a NWOR.LON share, representing 1.6129% change from the previous close of 0.155 GBP.



On 19-09-2024 NWOR.LON stock opened at 0.15728999999999999 GBP, reached a high of 0.16 GBP, and a low of 0.15728999999999999 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.1575 GBP, while the closing price is 0.1575 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 81667, indicating the level of market activity.



NATIONAL WORLD PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.16 GBP and a low of 0.15728999999999999 GBP.

What is the live share price of NATIONAL WORLD PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of NATIONAL WORLD PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of NATIONAL WORLD PLC is currently worth 0.1575 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.