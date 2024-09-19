NETSCIENTIFIC PLC stock information

NETSCIENTIFIC PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under NSCI.LON.

What is the current performance of NSCI.LON stock? As of 19-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.545 GBP. The market has seen -0.015 GBP change in the price of a NSCI.LON share, representing -2.6786% change from the previous close of 0.56 GBP.



On 19-09-2024 NSCI.LON stock opened at 0.545 GBP, reached a high of 0.545 GBP, and a low of 0.54 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.545 GBP, while the closing price is 0.545 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 2500, indicating the level of market activity.



NETSCIENTIFIC PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.545 GBP and a low of 0.54 GBP.

What is the live share price of NETSCIENTIFIC PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of NETSCIENTIFIC PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of NETSCIENTIFIC PLC is currently worth 0.545 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

