NEOMETALS LTD stock information

NEOMETALS LTD is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under NMT.LON.

What is the current performance of NMT.LON stock? As of 19-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.045 GBP. The market has seen 0 GBP change in the price of a NMT.LON share, representing 0.0000% change from the previous close of 0.045 GBP.



On 19-09-2024 NMT.LON stock opened at 0.045 GBP, reached a high of 0.049874999999999996 GBP, and a low of 0.045 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.045 GBP, while the closing price is 0.045 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 20, indicating the level of market activity.



NEOMETALS LTD during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.049874999999999996 GBP and a low of 0.045 GBP.

What is the live share price of NEOMETALS LTD? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of NEOMETALS LTD, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of NEOMETALS LTD is currently worth 0.045 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.