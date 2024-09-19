NIOX GROUP PLC stock information

NIOX GROUP PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under NIOX.LON.

What is the current performance of NIOX.LON stock? As of 19-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.652 GBP. The market has seen -0.006 GBP change in the price of a NIOX.LON share, representing -0.9119% change from the previous close of 0.6579999999999999 GBP.



On 19-09-2024 NIOX.LON stock opened at 0.652 GBP, reached a high of 0.652 GBP, and a low of 0.6519799999999999 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.652 GBP, while the closing price is 0.652 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 5782, indicating the level of market activity.



NIOX GROUP PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.652 GBP and a low of 0.6519799999999999 GBP.

What is the live share price of NIOX GROUP PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of NIOX GROUP PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of NIOX GROUP PLC is currently worth 0.652 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

