MOUNTVIEW ESTATES PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under MTVW.LON.

What is the current performance of MTVW.LON stock? As of 19-09-2024, the stock price stands at 92.25 GBP. The market has seen -0.25 GBP change in the price of a MTVW.LON share, representing -0.2703% change from the previous close of 92.50 GBP.



On 19-09-2024 MTVW.LON stock opened at 92.00 GBP, reached a high of 92.50 GBP, and a low of 91.25 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 92.25 GBP, while the closing price is 92.25 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 7155, indicating the level of market activity.



MOUNTVIEW ESTATES PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 92.50 GBP and a low of 91.25 GBP.

Owning a piece of MOUNTVIEW ESTATES PLC is currently worth 92.25 GBP.



