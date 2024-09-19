MOTHERCARE PLC stock information

MOTHERCARE PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under MTC.LON.

What is the current performance of MTC.LON stock? As of 19-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.038599999999999995 GBP. The market has seen -0.0015 GBP change in the price of a MTC.LON share, representing -3.7406% change from the previous close of 0.0401 GBP.



On 19-09-2024 MTC.LON stock opened at 0.038 GBP, reached a high of 0.038599999999999995 GBP, and a low of 0.038 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.038599999999999995 GBP, while the closing price is 0.038599999999999995 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 100118, indicating the level of market activity.



MOTHERCARE PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.038599999999999995 GBP and a low of 0.038 GBP.

What is the live share price of MOTHERCARE PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of MOTHERCARE PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of MOTHERCARE PLC is currently worth 0.038599999999999995 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

