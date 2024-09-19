MERIT GROUP PLC stock information

MERIT GROUP PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under MRIT.LON.

What is the current performance of MRIT.LON stock? As of 19-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.675 GBP. The market has seen 0 GBP change in the price of a MRIT.LON share, representing 0.0000% change from the previous close of 0.675 GBP.



On 19-09-2024 MRIT.LON stock opened at 0.675 GBP, reached a high of 0.675 GBP, and a low of 0.66 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.675 GBP, while the closing price is 0.675 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 243, indicating the level of market activity.



MERIT GROUP PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.675 GBP and a low of 0.66 GBP.

What is the live share price of MERIT GROUP PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of MERIT GROUP PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of MERIT GROUP PLC is currently worth 0.675 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

