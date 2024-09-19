METALNRG PLC stock information

METALNRG PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under MNRG.LON.

What is the current performance of MNRG.LON stock? As of 19-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.0049 GBP. The market has seen 0.0001 GBP change in the price of a MNRG.LON share, representing 2.0833% change from the previous close of 0.0048 GBP.



On 19-09-2024 MNRG.LON stock opened at 0.0045000000000000005 GBP, reached a high of 0.005 GBP, and a low of 0.0045000000000000005 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.0049 GBP, while the closing price is 0.0049 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 3999829, indicating the level of market activity.



METALNRG PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.005 GBP and a low of 0.0045000000000000005 GBP.

What is the live share price of METALNRG PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of METALNRG PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of METALNRG PLC is currently worth 0.0049 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

