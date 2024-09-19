MKANGO RESOURCES LTD stock information

MKANGO RESOURCES LTD is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under MKA.LON.

What is the current performance of MKA.LON stock? As of 19-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.055 GBP. The market has seen -0.0025 GBP change in the price of a MKA.LON share, representing -4.3478% change from the previous close of 0.0575 GBP.



On 19-09-2024 MKA.LON stock opened at 0.0575 GBP, reached a high of 0.05775 GBP, and a low of 0.0525 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.055 GBP, while the closing price is 0.055 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 343442, indicating the level of market activity.



MKANGO RESOURCES LTD during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.05775 GBP and a low of 0.0525 GBP.

What is the live share price of MKANGO RESOURCES LTD? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of MKANGO RESOURCES LTD, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of MKANGO RESOURCES LTD is currently worth 0.055 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

