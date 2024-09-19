MIRRIAD ADVERTISING PLC stock information

MIRRIAD ADVERTISING PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under MIRI.LON.

What is the current performance of MIRI.LON stock? As of 19-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.00435 GBP. The market has seen 0.0001 GBP change in the price of a MIRI.LON share, representing 2.3529% change from the previous close of 0.00425 GBP.



On 19-09-2024 MIRI.LON stock opened at 0.00425 GBP, reached a high of 0.0045000000000000005 GBP, and a low of 0.004 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.00435 GBP, while the closing price is 0.00435 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 840935, indicating the level of market activity.



MIRRIAD ADVERTISING PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.0045000000000000005 GBP and a low of 0.004 GBP.

What is the live share price of MIRRIAD ADVERTISING PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of MIRRIAD ADVERTISING PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of MIRRIAD ADVERTISING PLC is currently worth 0.00435 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.