MHP SE stock information

MHP SE is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under MHPC.LON.

What is the current performance of MHPC.LON stock? As of 19-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.041299999999999996 GBP. The market has seen 0.0011 GBP change in the price of a MHPC.LON share, representing 2.7363% change from the previous close of 0.04019999999999999 GBP.



On 19-09-2024 MHPC.LON stock opened at 0.041100000000000005 GBP, reached a high of 0.0424 GBP, and a low of 0.0403 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.041299999999999996 GBP, while the closing price is 0.041299999999999996 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 8379, indicating the level of market activity.



MHP SE during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.0424 GBP and a low of 0.0403 GBP.

What is the live share price of MHP SE? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of MHP SE, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of MHP SE is currently worth 0.041299999999999996 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.