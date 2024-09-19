M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC stock information

M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under MGCI.LON.

What is the current performance of MGCI.LON stock? As of 19-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.963 GBP. The market has seen 0.002 GBP change in the price of a MGCI.LON share, representing 0.2081% change from the previous close of 0.961 GBP.



On 19-09-2024 MGCI.LON stock opened at 0.9420000000000001 GBP, reached a high of 0.9688 GBP, and a low of 0.9420000000000001 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.963 GBP, while the closing price is 0.963 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 71903, indicating the level of market activity.



M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.9688 GBP and a low of 0.9420000000000001 GBP.

Owning a piece of M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC is currently worth 0.963 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

